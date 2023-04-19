Red flag warning remains Wednesday in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A red flag warning remains in effect for all of New Mexico as winds and dry conditions continue Wednesday.
It’ll be a breezy day with highs mostly in the 70s and 80s around the state. Be careful with burning but enjoy the nice temperatures.
