Red River hopes for Fourth of July rebound

RED RIVER, N.M. — This year, the sounds of motorcycles on Main Street were missing on Memorial Day weekend in Red River.

Mayor Linda Calhoun says it was a quiet weekend compared to last year. That’s when three people were shot and killed during a shootout between rival motorcycle gangs. The town canceled the rally this year because of it.

“We all thought that it was a good idea to stop it, and then after that, then we realized how bad the business was going to be,” said Juan Vigil, a bartender with Noisy Water Winery.

Now, the town is feeling the impact of that decision. People voiced their concerns at a recent meeting.

“It was about 50-50, you know, last year, we had close to probably 25,000 to 30,000 motorcyclists in town on Saturday. I think this year on Saturday, we had about 13,400 so, you know, a big difference,” Calhoun said.

Calhoun said restaurants, hotels and bars saw losses.

“It’s definitely very, very difficult, you know, because there’s people out here that are, you know, working maybe like up to two jobs at a time around in Red River,” Vigil said. “If it’s slow, then, you know, bills aren’t being paid and stuff like that.”

Now he’s setting his sights on the Fourth of July.

“Just to make up for the money that we lost out on the motorcycle rally,” Vigil said. “That’s basically like, that’s the only thing that I really expect.”

Looking at Airbnb, it appears Red River will be busy for the Fourth of July. For a family of four, you’re looking at an average of $350 a night.

The mayor said she expects the upcoming holiday to help make up the losses.

“It’s probably every bit as big of an economic impact to us as Memorial,” Calhoun said.