Registration open for CABQ before and after school programs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Believe it or not, back-to-school is only a week away so the City of Albuquerque is gearing up for its before and after school programs.

Registration is now open for these programs. There is a $10 fee per student. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. The programs begin August 12.

You can register here.