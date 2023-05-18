Remembering the victims of the Farmington mass shooting

FARMINGTON, N.M. — The Farmington community is honoring three mothers who made it their life’s work to support their community and kids’ education.

The community is honoring 79-year-old Shirley Voita, 97-year-old Gwendolyn Schofield, and 73-year-old Melody Ivie. All three lost their lives in a mass shooting Monday.

They were longtime Farmington residents who supported their families and worked closely with students.

Shirley Voita

Voita found a labor of love as a school nurse and devoted her life to family, friends, church and the community.

Voita spent 57 years with her husband, Michael. Together, they had three daughters and two sons, 14 grandchildren and one granddaughter.

Voita volunteered for over 20 years at the senior center, preparing taxes, Birthright and Daily Bread. During that time, she found joy in helping and encouraging others.

“The family would like to thank all of the first responders and all those who heroically stepped in during this tragic crisis. The world is a better place for the 79 years she was with us,” Voita’s family said.

Gwendolyn Schofield

Schofield loved family and served as a schoolteacher for her entire life.

Schofield had four children, 26 grandchildren and “innumerable great and great-great-grandchildren.”

In the mid-90s, she and her husband moved to Farmington to be near their daughter Melody Ivie and her family. After Schofield’s husband passed away, she married a lifelong Farmington resident and spent the next 14 years with him.

Schofield loved the outdoors and being active. She also loved teaching, baking goodies for friends and serving the community, including the DUI Literacy program.

Her family said she served as an avid humanitarian and was very generous. Schofield even set up a trust to help with her great-grandchildren’s educational needs.

“She will be loved and missed by more than just her posterity. She has been a great example and will continue to shape our lives with her wisdom, guidance, teachings, and memories,” the family stated.

Melody Ivie

Ivie’s family says her life was all about love and compassion for the Farmington community.

Ivie was a longtime Farmington resident with her late husband, Dennis. She was the mother of eight children, 24 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

For 40 years, Ivie owned and operated “Ivie League Preschool.” Ivie’s family says she loved her children and they loved her, as they became adults with memories of her love and kindness.

Those adults even had kids who eventually became, as Ivie described, her “grand-students.”

“She loved unconditionally to all she met. Her love spanned oceans, as she served a mission for her church in Ghana, allowing her love and example to go global. Melody’s death leaves a hole in this community that will be hard to fill,” her family expressed.