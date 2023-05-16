Farmington shooting: Police identify suspect, 3 women killed

FARMINGTON, N.M. — As the community reels from a deadly mass shooting, Farmington police provided an update on where their investigation stands Tuesday.

Authorities identified the gunman as 18-year-old Beau Wilson, a Farmington High student.

Police said he had multiple firearms. Police are looking into how he obtained weapons, but he did purchase one legally in November. Police believe the other guns legally belonged to family members.

Farmington police said Wilson fired shots at cars and homes along N Dustin Avenue. More than 100 people called 911.

Police identified the victims that were killed as 79-year-old Shirley Voita, 97-year-old Gwendolyn Schofield, and 73-year-old Melody Ivie.

Schofield and Ivie are mother and daughter. They were driving together.

Several others, including two police officers, were injured.

When officers arrived on scene, they shot and killed Wilson. According to Farmington police, four officers fired a total of 16 rounds.

Officials have discovered, so far, 150 rounds fired between the suspect and police.

As far as police know, Wilson lived in the neighborhood part of the time. Police are still looking into any possible motives, but are confident this was a random act of violence.

