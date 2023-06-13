Repeat DWI driver to remain in jail after fatal I-25 crash

ALBUQUERQUE. N.M. – A local man who allegedly drove drunk and killed a husband and father won’t be getting behind the wheel again anytime soon.

“Considering that he was still driving, that he was driving without an interlock license, I think that this shows that he is a danger to the community,” said the judge.

On Tuesday, a judge decided to keep Jonathan Lujan behind bars after getting arrested for DWI a third time within the last two months.

Police say Lujan was drunk when he crashed into a family’s vehicle on I-25 near Isleta Pueblo last week.

Hector Beltran died, and his wife and daughter were severely injured.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Beltran family to help with funeral and medical expenses.