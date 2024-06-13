Report: New Mexico has 8th highest hunger rate in the country

Several programs are in place this summer to help families feed their students while they are out of school.

Officials say the issue of food insecurity is very real in New Mexico – and is far from being solved, according to the annual “Map the Meal Gap” report from Feeding America.

Statistics from the report reveal every county in New Mexico is experiencing hunger now more than ever.

“One in five children still are at risk of hunger, and one in seven people overall. And really what that means is that it’s families who are experiencing hunger. It’s multi-generational households that are experiencing hunger,” said Sonya Warwick, with Roadrunner Food Bank.

Warwick says more families struggle to put more food on the table in the summer months. That hunger gap also grows each year because of inflation.

“I think that’s often shocking to a lot of people. Like, ‘I don’t see hunger in my community.’ Well, it’s not right in front of you, right? Like, hunger is a very hidden thing,” Warwick said.

The “Map the Meal Gap” report also shows New Mexico has the eighth-highest hunger rate among all states with the highest percentages of hunger in rural communities.

At the Roadrunner Food Bank warehouse, food is constantly moving in and out. Officials say in about 30 days they can clear out of around four million pounds of canned goods, produce and other nonperishable items.

Programs across the metro, like the summer food service program, help, but that only covers breakfast and lunch.

If you need help, just remember, putting food on the table is as simple as a phone call.

“Anybody who’s experiencing hunger right now, please call our food assistance line. It is there for your help. We will connect you to a partner right here in the metro area. If you are in a remote and rural community, we have partners that we work with in all counties,” Warwick said.

For more information on the assistance line, click here. You can click here to access the full “Map the Meal Gap” report or read the executive summary below.