Report: UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez front-runner for University of Houston job

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – UNM Athletic Director Eddie Nuñez has been linked to some big jobs in the past few years. He was in the mix for the athletic director position at the University of Miami, Auburn, and Arizona — but those didn’t pan out.

Now, the Houston Chronicle is reporting Nuñez is the front-runner for the same job at the University of Houston.

But, could Nuñez jump from the Mountain West to the Big 12? KOB 4 took a look at his contract.

For starters, Nuñez’s contract expires Jan. 30, 2025 so he wouldn’t owe UNM a buyout at this point in time because he’s in the final year of his contract.

Right now, he gets a base salary of $360,000 a year plus up to $60,000 in incentives.

The reality of college sports these days is bigger schools are able to offer more money, so a contract from a Big 12 school would come with a significant pay raise.

Nuñez took the UNM job in 2017 and signed another deal in 2021. Men’s basketball and football are the money-makers and his hire of Richard Pitino was a win. This will be head football coach Bronco Mendenhall’s first year.

Under Nuñez, the Lobos have won 22 Mountain West championships in various sports.