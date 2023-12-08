Report: Lobo football game under investigation for suspicious betting

UNM football is reportedly at the center of an investigation involving suspicious gambling. Officials are looking into the Lobo game against UNLV on Nov. 4. It was a blowout game, with UNLV winning 56-14.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s a new era for Lobo football. UNM officially introduced new head coach Bronco Mendenhall Thursday, and he made it clear, he’s ready to work.

Action Network reports that sources claim gaming officials in multiple states are investigating abnormal betting activity against UNM in that matchup.

One red flag was the number of new accounts being created to bet against the Lobos for that game. The UNLV Rebels were originally a 10.5-point favorite. By kickoff, that spread jumped to 16.5.

A spokesperson for UNM Athletics Director Eddie Nuñez told KOB 4 Thursday that Nuñez would not speak about the accusations because they have nothing to do with any suspicious activity. He shared a statement saying they’re aware of the ongoing investigation.

“We are cooperating fully with the review in consultation with the Mountain West Conference. To date, there is no indication of any misconduct or wrongdoing and we look forward to the conclusion of the review.”

In the original article by Action Network, Nuñez said he asked the former Lobo football coaches if they noticed anything strange during that game. They reportedly told him they saw no sign of any wrongdoing.