Rescue dogs hard at work searching for victims and survivors of Ruidoso fires

Rescue dogs are combing through the ashes, trying to find answers and closure for family members.

RUIDOSO, N.M. – More than 1,000 emergency workers are in Ruidoso getting the fires under control, but there’s another group of heroes on the ground there too.

Search and rescue dogs hit the burn scars around the village Wednesday in hopes of tracking down anyone who’s still missing.

The Southwest Management Team sent KOB 4 videos of the pups hard at work. So far, only two people have been confirmed dead.

Some areas of town are barred from re-entry while first responders search for victims.