Retiring San Juan County firefighter honored for 50 years of service

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. — A San Juan County firefighter is winding down a career that is being recognized for burning bright over the last 50 years.

From now on, San Juan County will recognize Dec. 17 as Wes Willis Day. The San Juan County Commission unanimously passed a proclamation last month to honor him with the day.

Willis said he started with San Juan County Fire and Rescue straight out of high school in 1974. Now, 50 years later, he’ll trade firefighting for fighting the Texas heat as he retires.

“It’s going to be a big step for me, stepping out and going to Texas, but honestly, I’m looking forward to it. It’s an adventure,” Willis said.

Willis has worn many hats throughout his time at the department. San Juan County Fire Chief David Vega noted Willis has been not only a firefighter but also a:

Lieutenant

Captain

Wildland engine captain

Assistant district chief

District chief

“The fact that Wes has been doing this a little bit longer than I’ve been here on this Earth is quite astonishing,” Chief Vega said.

To many, including Vega, they know Willis as Uncle Wes.

“That admiration that not only I, but the entire organization, has for him. He’s a teacher, he’s a mentor. He’s a friend. We’re going to be very sad to see him go,” Vega said.

Uncle Wes has made plenty of memories along the way. He said it’s going to be tough to say goodbye because of that.

“Oh, my time at the Department’s been awesome. I’ve seen a lot of great people come and go. I still have some really close friends with the fire department,” he said. “It’s going to be a challenge when that time comes for me to leave because it’s… part of your family. I would have probably did another two or three or four more years. Honestly. My body’s still with me to still able to do what I need to do. It’s just that plans have changed,” he said.

As Wes’s time at the department is coming to an end, he has a message for his family at the fire station.

Keep your head up. Plow forward. If this is what you want to do, continue with it because it’s just very rewarding day in and day out,” he said.