Rio Grande Down Syndrome Network to host 15th Annual Buddy Walk

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Rio Grande Down Syndrome Network is hosting its 15th Annual Buddy Walk this Saturday at Expo New Mexico.

This year marks the first time the event is at Expo New Mexico. Coming off the New Mexico State Fair, they will have a fair theme with carnival-themed games, entertainment and exhibitors on-site.

The event is one of the RGDSN’s significant fundraising events of the year. Last year, the event drew just over 2,000 people and raised $128,000.

Already, they’ve raised $93,400 of their $100,000 goal this year.

All of the money will go directly toward the nonprofit’s programming, which includes educational and recreational activities, scholarships and educational resources, networking events and the national advocacy efforts of the National Down Syndrome Society.

“We’re thrilled to be returning with the 15th annual Buddy Walk. It continues our mission of promoting understanding and respect for individuals with Down syndrome,” said Jaimie Martin, the co-chair of the Buddy Walk. “The event empowers our community by ensuring everyone is valued, included, and given the opportunity to reach their full potential.”

The RGDSN provides support and information to families with a loved one who has Down syndrome. The nonprofit aims to promote understanding and respect to ensure people with Down syndrome can reach their full potential.

To register to participate in the walk or to donate, click here.