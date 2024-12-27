City of Rio Rancho cuts ribbon on new solar farm

The City of Vision is making major moves with renewable energy. This comes after city leaders cut the ribbon on a solar farm project years in the making.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – The City of Vision is making major moves with renewable energy after city leaders cut the ribbon on a solar farm project years in the making.

“That is an incredible $850 million investment in the City of Rio Rancho. That is the portion of Rio Rancho that does go into Bernalillo County,” said Rio Rancho Mayor Greg Hull.

Hull is talking about the new Atrisco Solar Facility near Double Eagle Airport. The one-of-a-kind 364-megawatt complex will supply electricity to PNM customers.

“This was 2,300 acres of property, the largest solar farm and battery solar facility of it’s type in the state of New Mexico, and one of the largest in the United States,” said Hull.

Hull says this shows Rio Rancho is serious about renewable energy as a power source for homes and businesses.

“In this particular case it takes a giant step forward because this particular solar farm will be able to generate enough energy to support 110,000 homes. That is double the amount of homes that are in Rio Rancho right now,” Hull said.

The City of Rio Rancho worked with regional partners and investors to bring this solar farm to life. Six years later, the mayor says it was worth it to see the project through.

“This speaks to the fact that we are here, we are open for business, and we’re trying to attract industries of all types to make sure we diversify our economy, and make sure there are opportunities for everybody,” said Hull.

Revenue from the solar facility will go toward Rio Rancho Public Schools.