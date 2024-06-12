Rio Rancho man arrested for allegedly attempting to murder son

By KOB

Rio Rancho man arrested for allegedly attempting to murder son

Vincent Buscema faces several charges as he is accused of firing multiple shots at his son's home, wounding him and a woman.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — A Rio Rancho man was arrested and is now being held in jail for allegedly trying to murder his son.

Police on Sunday arrested Vincent Buscema. According to a criminal complaint, Buscema allegedly went to his son’s northeast Rio Rancho home that day and fired gunshots. That wounded his son.

Paramedics responded and flew him to a hospital in Albuquerque.

The shooting also left his son’s wife wounded in the arm. She reportedly provided police with a screenshot of a taunting text message that Buscema sent just before the shooting.