Rio Rancho man arrested for allegedly attempting to murder son

Vincent Buscema faces several charges as he is accused of firing multiple shots at his son's home, wounding him and a woman.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — A Rio Rancho man was arrested and is now being held in jail for allegedly trying to murder his son.

Police on Sunday arrested Vincent Buscema. According to a criminal complaint, Buscema allegedly went to his son’s northeast Rio Rancho home that day and fired gunshots. That wounded his son.

Paramedics responded and flew him to a hospital in Albuquerque.

The shooting also left his son’s wife wounded in the arm. She reportedly provided police with a screenshot of a taunting text message that Buscema sent just before the shooting.