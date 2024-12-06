Rio Rancho mayor delivers State of the City address

Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull presented his State of the City address to the chamber Thursday afternoon.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull presented his State of the City address to the chamber Thursday afternoon.

It may have fences and cones up now, but soon Campus Park near city hall in Rio Rancho will be transformed for local residents.

“Phase one gave us the opportunity to home community events at the park, we have had the NM Philharmonic out there six or seven times. We have never had a gathering place like Campus Park before,” said Hull.

Hull has big plans for the park, including building out the side road so it’s set up and ready for food truck access.

“The food trucks love the events we have at Campus Park because we typically see anywhere from 1,000 to 10,000 people turn out to some of these events. The Fourth of July is a big one,” Hull said.

Aside from Campus Park, he also has his sights on improving more roads in the City of Vision.

“By the end of the year, Northern Boulevard will wrap up. We have redone Laser, Quantum, Vortex, those are big roads. Pirite, Vista Hills, Enchanted Hills Boulevard was replaced. We just kicked off Safelight Boulevard,” said Hull.

The mayor also highlighted other major projects that wrapped up in 2024, including The Block and other improvements to the Enchanted Hills Plaza.