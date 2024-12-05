Rio Rancho neighborhood on edge after brazen car break-ins

A video shows the group violently breaking into a car with a bat while one of them posts up with a gun pointed straight at a home.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – The search is on for a group of teens putting neighbors on edge in Rio Rancho.

A video shows the group violently breaking into a car with a bat while one of them posts up with a gun pointed straight at a home.

“It caught me off guard. I was angry, but more than anything I was thankful that my husband didn’t run out immediately, and get hurt by them. Because I have never seen anything like this happen in Rio Rancho,” said Sandra Kelly.

Sandra still can’t believe this happened outside her Rio Rancho home Tuesday morning. Her security camera caught a group of teens pulling up, and getting out of a blue car.

At least one of them is armed and keeps a gun pointed at Kelly’s home, while another violently breaks into her car.

“I was awoken by the sound of them smashing a bat against the window, and I immediately knew what it was,” said Todd Kelly. “There was a new element to this style of thing, and that is the gun. Having someone posted with a gun aimed at the front door in case someone came out.”

This happened in the Rivers Edge II neighborhood. Just a few houses down, someone broke into another car.

“I called PD right away, and they were there within a few minutes. It didn’t take them long. That is one thing about our police force is they are there immediately when something like this is going on, they don’t hesitate,” Sandra said.

We reached out to Rio Rancho police about the break-ins. A spokesperson for the department says they are actively investigating the recent incidents of armed teens breaking into vehicles.

They’re asking people not to leave anything in their cars and if something suspicious happens, stay inside and call police.

“I don’t get scared very easily and this frightened me because I thought if they were willing to go to this extent of doing that, who are they going to hurt, you know, in their next attempt is going to go out there, and they are going to kill them,” Sandra said.

The Kellys are grateful no one was hurt, but their biggest concern is the age of the suspects.

“That’s concerning because you wonder how they got into a situation like this, where their influences are. Is it home? Is it family? is it peers? All of the above, right? They were belligerent,” said Todd.

They want people to see the video and be on alert. Not only to help catch the suspects, but so the potential worst case scenario doesn’t play out.