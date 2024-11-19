Rio Rancho PD to host annual food drive this weekend
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — The holiday season is rolling around and the Rio Rancho Police Department is hosting its annual food drive this weekend.
From 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 23, RRPD will be accepting nonperishable food donations and canned goods at these locations:
- Walmart at 901 Unser Blvd. SE
- Walmart at 1115 New Mexico Highway 528 SE
- Smith’s at 1000 Rio Rancho Dr. SE
- Sprouts at 3575 NM-528 NE
- Albertsons at 4300 Ridgecrest Dr. SE
- Albertsons at 7800 Enchanted Hills Dr. NE
All of the donations will be delivered to St. Felix Pantry and Storehouse West