Rio Rancho Public Schools to offer free summer meals for children and teens

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Rio Rancho Public Schools officials announced Tuesday they will offer free meals for children and teens across the city this summer.

The program will operate Monday through Thursday until July 26. Lunches for the pickup day and breakfasts for the next will take place at these sites:

The meals are available for all children and teens ages 18 and under. You don’t need to register or show proof of income. However, the student/child must be at the distribution site upon receiving the meals. The meals for Fridays will be provided on Thursdays.

They’re encouraging families to visit their nearest participating park. For more information, click here or call 505-896-7823.