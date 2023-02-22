Rio Rancho Public Schools lift shelter in place
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Rio Rancho Public Schools are no longer sheltering in place Wednesday due to high winds and dangerous driving conditions.
Around 1:49 p.m., the district advised buses were starting to roll but to expect delays. The district said high school students were allowed to leave if they brought their car. They also didn’t discourage parents from traveling anymore.
Students and staff started sheltering in place around 1:30 p.m. The district said late-start elementary school students were dropped off at their bus stops.
