Rio Rancho to open new community center in Enchanted Hills this month

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — The city of Rio Rancho says a new quality-of-life center will open later this month in a booming neighborhood.

The Hub at Enchanted Hills opens May 17. The 11,020-square-foot facility will feature a public library and a recreation center with two indoor pickleball courts.

The project cost $3.8 million – to purchase the property, remodel and furnishings and hire 11 facility staff members.

The library will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The rec center will be open Monday through Saturday with wide-ranging hours.

The Hub marks the first time in 15 years the city of Rio Rancho has added a quality-of-life center. Since then, around 25,000 people have moved to the city.

The Hub’s formal public grand opening and ribbon cutting will happen Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will feature food, entertainment and giveaways.

Click here to learn more about the project.

MORE: