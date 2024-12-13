River of Lights to host Low Sensory Night

For the first time ever, River of Lights is hosting a Low Sensory Night for people who might get overstimulated by some of the attractions.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – For the first time ever, River of Lights is hosting a Low Sensory Night for people who might get overstimulated by some of the attractions.

Instead of having people miss out, they’re making modifications to keep people with all sorts of needs comfortable.

“BioPark is the first area in New Mexico that has gotten an Autism certification, so we will be able to cater to those folks who need a fun place to relax and not be overwhelmed,” said Cesar Bustillos, Albuquerque BioPark’s science education coordinator.

Bustillos and his team are heading up Low Sensory Night at River of Lights.

Typically, 6,800 people shuffle through the River of Lights each night. But on Jan. 2 and 3, they’re capping tickets at 1,600 to cut down on overwhelming crowds.

The park will be quieter and calmer than usual, and they’re inviting people to bring comfort items. For example, blankets, stuffed animals, and noise-cancelling headphones.

“If you by chance forget them at home, we will provide those items for you,” said Bustillos.

Some of the sculptures will be different too, like in the hummingbird garden and the desert conservation.

“That night we will have those elements turned off, but we will still have some of the more soothing, calming lights on,” Bustillos said.

Bustillos says they got advice from UNM hospital and the Autism Center on how to make changes without losing the magic.

“If somebody is just a little overstimulated, they will have options on grounds to be able to step aside and take a breather,” said Bustillos.

Low Sensory Night will be held on Jan. 2 and 3 with a limited amount of tickets. For more ticket information, click here.