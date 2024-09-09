Road to Ski Santa Fe will close for construction

The construction will last for around 30 working days.

SANTA FE, N.M. — Starting Monday, crews will close the road to Ski Santa Fe due to a pavement project.

According to the New Mexico Department of Transportation, crews will begin phase two of a seven-mile pavement project on Hyde Park Road. They will close the road to all drivers, including bicyclists, from Monday to Saturday. The road will reopen to all traffic Sundays only.

That work stretches from mile marker 9 up to Ski Santa Fe at mile marker 16. The project will last around 30 working days, or around five weeks.