Roadrunner Food Bank preps for the winter season

KOB is partnering with Roadrunner Food Bank once again Wednesday to help New Mexicans get the crucial food assistance they need.

If you or someone you know needs food assistance, watch KOB 4 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the numbers to call. Roadrunner Food Bank staff in the metro will be ready to connect you to the best food assistance resource in your area – no matter what corner of the state you’re in – they partner with other amazing organizations to help all New Mexicans.

The RRFB website has all the information you need about where you can Find Help or donate money, food, or your time!

RRFB will host three metro community-based food distribution events from November 23-25. For additional details on those events as well as their seven southern New Mexico distribution events, visit their website here.