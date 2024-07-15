Rocket Lab celebrates CHIPS act funding in preliminary agreement

A top space manufacturing company is bringing in more jobs to New Mexico.

Rocket Lab, a global leader in launch and space systems, is celebrating their signed preliminary agreement under the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act.

The investment would allow Rocket Lab to further expand in the state and increase manufacturing capacity of space grade solar cells.

“This allows them to scale up and make sure that that leadership remains here domestically in the United States of America and more importantly, right here in New Mexico,” said Sen. Martin Heinrich.

The new expansion is bringing in 100 jobs on top of the almost 400 they have now.