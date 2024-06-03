Roswell braces for triple-digit heat this June

According to the National Weather Service, people in Roswell should expect triple-digit weather the first week of June.

ROSWELL, N.M. — Over the weekend, there was a severe storm warning for the majority of southeastern New Mexico but fast forward to Monday – it went from one extreme to another.

Although it’s hot now, locals say the hottest months are yet to come.

“Our hottest month is August. I’ve seen it as high as 114. some days you know,” said one resident.

A big hit on the triple-digit days is the splash pads.

The city of Roswell has other spots to cool down, including two more splash pads, and an indoor and outside pool.

Residents tell KOB 4 that no matter what you do, or how long you live in Roswell, there is no getting used to the heat.

“I don’t think I’ll ever get used to it, but it’s always such a variety of heat. we always say, don’t like the weather? Wait 15 minutes because we could be this hot right now, and look out 15 minutes later there’s rain out there.”

Whether there’s extreme heat, severe weather, or other emergency situations, the Roswell-Chaves County Office of Emergency Management wants residents in the area to stay updated by signing up for alerts.