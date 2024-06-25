Ruidoso evacuees search for loved ones after evacuation

Evacuees in Roswell are trying to find their families and find hope amid an uncertain future.

RUIDOSO, N.M. – Evacuees in Roswell are trying to find their families and find hope amid an uncertain future.

Thousands of people have been evacuated because of the South Fork and Salt fires near Ruidoso. Both are continuing to grow, with no relief in sight.

Through the tragedy, neighbors are stepping up to help one another, as many have already lost their homes.

“It’s hard to deal with when you’re the actual person dealing with it. When it’s somebody else’s issue, you’re like, ‘Oh, ok,’ and go about your normal day life. But there’s a lot of good people here trying to help us. We appreciate it,” said Jerome Kasero.

Kasero, his wife and his two young girls were forced to leave their home in Ponderosa Heights Monday as the South Fork Fire grew closer.

“I told to my wife was let’s grab our, what we need that’s important to us or papers or, you know, pictures or some clothes and let’s get going. We left everything else behind, you know, so everything’s still there,” said Kasero.

In the chaos, Kasero and his wife were separated as they drove different cars with all of their belongings.

“We got separated, no cell service, that was kind of a hard thing to do. My wife’s 38 weeks pregnant,” Kasero said.

Luckily, they were able to find each other. Kasero says he’s not new to wildfires but the South Fork Fire was unlike anything he had ever experienced.

“It’s been tough because we’ve never been through this before. I just keep getting cracked up about it because I know there’s other families that are trying to look for their loved ones, and it’s hard to deal with,” said Kasero.

Kasero’s family is still searching for his wife’s father. After KOB 4 spoke to him, we took another look at the fire map, and his home is likely gone.

While in Roswell and Carrizozo, several residents have come to the evacuation centers to drop off donations like food and blankets. If you’d like to help, American Red Cross New Mexico is accepting donations online.

There is a Facebook page called Reunite Ruidoso helping people reunite with their loved ones.