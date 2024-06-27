Ruidoso officials confirm all missing residents are accounted for

RUIDOSO, N.M. — Officials with the Village of Ruidoso confirmed Thursday that all residents listed as missing have been accounted for.

A village spokesperson confirmed this to KOB 4 a day after a community meeting on the wildfires. A FEMA official stated their search and rescue team didn’t find any human remains while searching through thousands of structures between Saturday and Wednesday. The mayor then added the missing person list is now at zero.

The missing person list was as large as 30 people. By Tuesday, the mayor said it was down to just four people. Now, at zero, it’s another step for Ruidoso to get back on its feet after the wildfire devastated the village last week.

