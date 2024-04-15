‘Rust’ armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed sentenced to 18 months in prison

SANTA FE, N.M. — Former “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was sentenced to 18 months in a New Mexico women’s prison Monday for the killing of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

In March, a jury found Gutierrez-Reed guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

Hutchins was killed after a loaded gun held by Alec Baldwin fired on the set near Santa Fe in October 2021. The bullet also injured director Joel Souza.

Prosecutors had asked for the maximum sentence of 18 months.

Gutierrez-Reed was held in custody pending her sentencing hearing. Her lawyers had pushed for her to get out, but prosecutors filed paperwork against that. Prosecutors wrote that some of Gutierrez-Reed’s jail calls demonstrate her “complete and total failure to accept responsibility for her actions.”

According to prosecutors, Gutierrez-Reed referred to jurors as “idiots” and “a–holes” during recorded jail phone conversations. She also complained that the jurors only took two hours to deliberate.

According to the filing, Gutierrez-Reed also said on the phone that if she is subpoenaed to Baldwin’s trial she will not show up. She said she shouldn’t be subpoenaed if Baldwin didn’t show up for her.

“Rust” actor and producer Alec Baldwin, who is charged with involuntary manslaughter, is set to go on trial in July.