‘Rust’ to resume filming in Montana

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rust Movie Productions confirmed Wednesday they will resume production of Rust in Montana this spring.

The production company said Rust will be filmed at Yellowstone Film Ranch, near Livingston, Montana. The film ranch has been the site for at least four different Western films since 2021.

The ranch was built to allow Montana-set movies to be filmed in-state. Often, those films were filmed out of state in places like Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico.

At the Bonanza Creek Ranch, in October 2021, Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on-set.

In April, New Mexico workplace safety regulators levied Rust Movie Productions a maximum $136,793 fine. Upon levying the fine, regulators also detailed specific firearms safety failures that led to Hutchins’ death.

