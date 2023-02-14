‘Rust’ to resume production in spring, new documentary coming

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rust Movie Productions announced Tuesday new details on the resumed production of Rust and a related, forthcoming documentary.

The documentary will detail the completion of Rust and Halyna Hutchins’ life. Halyna’s widower, Matthew Hutchins, will serve as executive producer. Halyna’s friends Rachel Mason and Julee Metz will also serve as director and producer, respectively.

Matthew will also serve as the new executive producer of Rust. On Tuesday, the production company announced Blanca Cline received his blessing to serve as the film’s new cinematographer.

Cline will reportedly donate her salary to charity in honor of slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Halyna was fatally shot on the set of Rust, near Santa Fe, in October 2021.

Director Joel Souza was also injured in the shooting. The production company confirmed Tuesday he will return as the director when production resumes in the spring.

The company said Tuesday they will prohibit the use of “working weapons” and “any form of ammunition.” They stated live ammunition “is and always was prohibited on set.”

In October, Souza and Hutchins were first named to the respective roles in the new production when Rust Movie Productions announced a settlement with the Hutchins family. At that time, the company said production would resume in 2023 with all “original principal players.”

Three crew members face charges for their alleged roles in the fatal October 2021 shooting.

Actor and producer Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed each face involuntary manslaughter charges. Assistant director David Halls faced a petty misdemeanor charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon. However, the district attorney said he accepted a plea deal.

Baldwin, Gutierrez-Reed and Halls will all make their first court appearance virtually Feb. 24. They’ll appear at 10 a.m., 10:15 a.m., and 10:30 a.m., respectively.

Halls will appear at 10 a.m., March 8, at the First Judicial District Courthouse in Santa Fe, for a plea conference.

