New lawsuit filed against Baldwin, ‘Rust’ on behalf of Hutchins’ family

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An attorney for Halyna Hutchins’ family announced Thursday a new lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions.

Attorney Gloria Allred announced the lawsuit will be filed in California on behalf of Hutchins’ parents and sister. It alleges battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and loss of consortium for the three family members.

The attorney stated Thursday that Halyna Hutchins intended to bring her family to the U.S. from Ukraine before her untimely October 2021 death on the Rust movie set. She explained Halyna’s family is now dealing with Ukraine’s war with Russia.

Last October, Rust Movie Productions settled with Hutchins’ family in a separate case filed in February 2022. At that time, the production company announced Rust would resume production with Halyna’s husband, Matthew Hutchins, as executive producer.

On Thursday, the attorney for Halyna’s family said they’re still in good standing with Matthew Hutchins. She stated that Halyna’s mother still views Matthew as a son and hopes to come to the U.S. and be with him and her grandson.

Thursday’s announcement comes nine days after the Santa Fe district attorney filed charges in the fatal Rust film set shooting. Baldwin and film armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were each charged with involuntary manslaughter and assistant director Dave Halls also accepted a plea deal.

MORE: Alec Baldwin, armorer formally charged in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

The announcement also comes two days after Baldwin’s lawyer filed to disqualify special prosecutor Andrea Reeb from the case.

According to court documents, the lawyer argues that Reeb’s participation in the case is unconstitutional under New Mexico law because she is also a state legislator.

MORE:

Alec Baldwin asks court to remove special prosecutor in ‘Rust’ case

‘Rust’ film, Halyna Hutchins’ family reach settlement; filming to resume in 2023

Hearings set for Baldwin, ‘Rust’ armorer and assistant director

