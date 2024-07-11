‘Rust’ trial: Here’s what to know about the first day of testimony

Opening statements in the "Rust" trial were made Wednesday morning as the eyes of the world are in a courtroom in Santa Fe.

SANTA FE, N.M. – Opening statements in the “Rust” trial were made Wednesday morning as the eyes of the world are on a courtroom in Santa Fe.

Both sides hit the ground running today. They jumped right into testimony after opening statements Wednesday morning.

We already heard from witnesses, which were the first deputies getting to the Bonanza Creek Ranch that fateful day in October 2021.

Opening statements is where the day started, and this moment in the trial is crucial because they laid out the roadmap for how both sides plan to persuade this jury.

The state’s case is headed up by special prosecutor Kari Morrissey. She is the same prosecutor who secured a conviction against the “Rust” armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed.

It was Erlinda Johnson, the other special prosecutor on this case, that took center stage during opening statements.

She spent a significant amount of time on the gun, how Baldwin wanted the biggest gun he could get, how the film was on a tight budget. She was also trying to set a foundation for how Baldwin acted recklessly throughout the filming process.

Johnson then described the victim in this case, Halyna Hutchins, the film’s cinematographer, as a rising star before Baldwin shot and killed her.

“The evidence will show ladies and gentlemen, like in many workplaces there are people who act in a reckless manner, and place other individuals in danger, and act without due regard for the safety of others. That you will hear was the defendant, Alexander Baldwin,” said Johnson.

The style between the prosecution and defense was evident in a big way in openings. The prosecutors are really narrowly sticking to the facts and the evidence.

There are really two facets of Baldwin’s defense, based on his attorney’s opening statements Wednesday.

First, Baldwin had no connection to the actual lethal aspect of this shooting, which is the live bullet that got loaded into the prop gun.

Baldwin’s attorney, Alex Spiro, went over the checks and balances system in place prior to Baldwin being handed that gun. That involved armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed, and assistant director David Halls, who both allegedly declared the gun was cold.

Spiro argues there’s no way Baldwin could have assumed, whether getting an all clear from Gutierrez Reed and Hall or not, that the gun used in that scene could in any way harm, let alone kill, a person. That’s because there should be absolutely no reason a live bullet would be on any movie set.

Spiro explained to the jury, safety should be confirmed way before a weapon is ever handed to an actor. When Baldwin got the weapon that fateful day, he was led to believe by Gutierrez Reed and Halls, it was completely safe.

“On this movie set there were people responsible for ensuring the safety of the set and the firearm, those people failed in their duties. But Alec Baldwin committed no crime. The most critical issue in this case is how a real bullet got on a movie set,” said Spiro.

That’s something we still don’t know. Santa Fe County deputies nor prosecutors have ever determined how a live round got onto the “Rust” set and into that prop gun.

In fact, Spiro seemingly tried to convince the jury because investigators could never answer that question. Instead, they went after the most high-profile aspect of this case, Alec Baldwin himself.

“They don’t find the lethal bullet. They never did, they never did. And as things roll in to police and prosecutors, cell phones, photos and forensics, looking for this shiny object, they found another shiny object. Instead of trying to find the source of the lethal bullet, they focused on Mr. Baldwin,” said Spiro.

But this is not just about the death of a woman who lived out-of-state, or holding a Hollywood actor responsible. This is about our state’s film industry because a lot of New Mexicans work in the film industry.

KOB 4 talked to one lady who showed up Wednesday outside the courthouse to make her voice heard.

“Safety on set is a must. No excuses. No exceptions. You need to take the safety classes, you need to do what you need to do. Just because you are an actor or a producer, you shouldn’t be exempt,” said Janelle Rogers, a New Mexico extra actor.

Opening statements in the "Rust" trial were made Wednesday morning as the eyes of the world are on a courtroom in Santa Fe.