Safe surrender gun buyback this Saturday in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The organization New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence is partnering with Albuquerque police and sports teams in town for a gun buyback event.
The event is this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at APD’s University Substation. NMPGV is partnering with APD and Crime Stoppers, as well as the Lobos, New Mexico United and Albuquerque Isotopes.
They’re offering:
- $250 for assault weapons
- $200 for semi-automatic handgun or rifle
- $100 for long guns, revolvers and pistols
Plus more for your weapons, which they explain in the video above.