Safe surrender gun buyback this Saturday in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The organization New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence is partnering with Albuquerque police and sports teams in town for a gun buyback event.

The event is this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at APD’s University Substation. NMPGV is partnering with APD and Crime Stoppers, as well as the Lobos, New Mexico United and Albuquerque Isotopes.

They’re offering:

$250 for assault weapons

$200 for semi-automatic handgun or rifle

$100 for long guns, revolvers and pistols

Plus more for your weapons, which they explain in the video above.