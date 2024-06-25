San Juan County firefighters assist with South Fork Fire

Around 1,000 people are helping fight the South Fork and Salt fires near Ruidoso, including San Juan County.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. –”It’s important to share the resources throughout the whole country as well within our neighborhood, our state,” said John Gilbert, deputy chief of operations with San Juan County Fire and Rescue.

Around 1,000 people are helping fight the South Fork and Salt fires near Ruidoso. Some of those people are from San Juan County, and it’s important to have them ready to go.

“So we have three personnel assigned to the South Fork Fire out of Ruidoso on a Type 3 engine,” said Gilbert.

They were sent down last week on a 14-day assignment. Following recent rain, containment on the fires is increasing.

Gilbert says their guys are not only helping out, but also gaining experience to bring back home.

“You know, our folks that are down at the South Fork Fire right now are getting valuable experience, so they can bring that stuff back here,” said Gilbert.

San Juan County Fire and Rescue keeps dedicated personnel and equipment to battle wildfires. So, when folks are sent to other communities, it’s never a draw-down on local resources.

“We’ve always taken into account what the local severity is, so we don’t want to send folks out when we have a giant need for them,” said Gilbert.

The wildland firefighters don’t just help in our state. Gilbert says that San Juan County Fire and Rescue lends a helping hand to every Western state in the U.S.

“You know there will always be a wildfire need somewhere in the country, regardless of where that might be. So yeah, our folk will be available and ready to go wherever the need arises,” said Gilbert.