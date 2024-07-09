San Juan County crews clean up after Fourth of July celebration

San Juan County provided a safe place for folks to come out and light their own fireworks for Fourth of July.

About 4,000 people showed up to McGee Park for some Fourth of July fun.

“We know that when people are out here, trash is generated not only from fireworks, but if people bring food, whatever that may be. We provide trash cans, we provide a couple of dumpsters for people to throw their stuff away,” said Devin Neeley, a San Juan County public information officer.

Despite the way the parking lot looked Tuesday, county crews are hard at work to clean it up. For the past couple of days, county employees have been out for about three hours a day cleaning up the big part of the mess.

“We’ve got the power broom out, and they are sweeping all of this firework detritus up, and then we’ve got a vac truck out here to suck it up off the parking lot,” said Neeley.

They plan to do it again next year, and plans are already underway to make it even more fun and safe for next time.

“We’re glad that people come here we really are, we know that fire danger is high in San Juan County in the summertime, specifically around the Fourth of July. So when we can take the firework away from things that can catch on fire it makes it better for everybody,” said Neeley.

Officials say as long as there is fire danger in San Juan County, they hope to be able to provide this space for folk to enjoy.