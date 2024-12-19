Sandoval County manager talks plans to grow

We are two weeks away from the new year and Sandoval County leaders are gearing for even more growth in 2025. They were able to tackle a number of projects in 2024, one of them being the new sheriff's office.

BERNALILLO, N.M. – We are two weeks away from the new year and Sandoval County leaders are gearing for even more growth in 2025. They were able to tackle a number of projects in 2024, one of them being the new sheriff’s office.

“We were able to get that project completed and get the sheriff moved into that facility which was the first step oddly enough in our judicial project,” said Wayne Johnson, the Sandoval County manager.

Across the street, the county broke ground on the new regional dispatch center that will be up and running come July 1, 2025. Sandoval County is built up of several tribal nations and sprawling cities, making it even more important to have county buildings that can serve diverse populations.

‘We connect these communities and fill in the gaps between. Is it a challenge? Absolutely, it is a challenge, but it is one we are up for,” said Johnson.

They have been in the planning phase for their new judicial complex for a while now. Johnson said the county will break ground on construction in 2025.

“Again, that is due to growth, we have five judges, three courtrooms and our civil docket is quite large. Fortunately, here in Sandoval County, our criminal docket is less of an issue. We have very low crime rates compared to Bernalillo County and the City of Albuquerque,” said the county manager.

Another project that has been a long time coming is a new Animal Shelter, that is also expected in the coming year in the town of Bernalillo.

“We have been able to put together a lot of money for our new animal shelter. Purchased the property a couple of years ago, and have that project going,” said Johnson.