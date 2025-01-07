Sandoval County uses new mobile alert app

First responders in Sandoval County have a new way to keep people informed. It's nothing new to Rio Rancho Fire Rescue and other first responders in Sandoval County.

SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. – First responders in Sandoval County have a new way to keep people informed. It’s nothing new to Rio Rancho Fire Rescue and other first responders in Sandoval County.

“We’re used to sending mass texts to our personnel, calling in staffing for stations. We use it in conjunction with Sandoval County Fire Rescue, it comes from our dispatch center,” said Sean Gerdemann, Rio Rancho Fire Rescue’s public information officer.

Now, they’re asking Sandoval County residents to download the CodeRED mobile alert app as a way to get the most up-to-date information about different happenings in the county.

“This is an opportunity for us to really pass on exactly what is happening from first responders and from people on scene,” said Gerdemann.

Gerdemann says people can sign up for notifications that come straight from first responders, allowing them to quickly alert people in the area about anything from criminal activity to everyday road updates.

“Versus us using 911 and back calling everybody, we use this CodeRED app and send out emergency notifications for incidents that are happening within the city, or the county. We also use it for sending out things like road closures, severe storm warnings, flash flood warnings. Anything we want to ensure the community has a notification on,” Gerdemann said.

Gerdemann says it’s also been a great way of sectioning off the community and only alerting people that need to know about something in their area.

“It also allows our community to be cut into groups basically. They are grouped into a certain location. So you will not receive something that is happening in say Jemez if you live in Rio Rancho off of 22nd and Gulf Course you won’t receive that notification but if something is happening in your area that notification will go out to you,” said Gerdemann.