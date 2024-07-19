Santa Fe among 6 finalists vying to host Sundance Film Festival

SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe has been selected as one of six finalists to host the Sundance Film Festival after its current contract in Park City, Utah expires in 2026.

The Sundance Institute made the announcement Friday. These six cities will move forward to the final phase:

Atlanta, Georgia

Boulder, Colorado

Cincinnati, Ohio

Park City/Salt Lake City, Utah

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Sundance officials say they assessed each city’s infrastructure, event capabilities to host the festival and “ethos and equity values,” as well as how they could “sustainability serve and support” their growing community.

Members of the selection committee will visit each city in the coming weeks to take a closer look at the possibility of each city hosting the festival.

The Sundance Film Festival will take place in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah, in 2025 and 2026. Then, one of the six finalist cities will host the festival in 2027.

Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber issued the following statement on Friday’s announcement:

“Santa Fe and the Sundance Film Festival are a natural fit. Our shared values of inclusion, sustainability, and diversity have long been hallmarks of both our community and the Festival’s independent spirit. Santa Fe will provide an authentic, unique, and inspiring home for storytellers of all kinds. Sundance’s sense of purpose and Santa Fe’s sense of place make this a partnership waiting to happen.”

