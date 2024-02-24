Santa Fe coffee shop sees boost in business due to ‘Rust’ trial

The coffee shop is just down the street from one of the biggest trials of the year.

SANTA FE, N.M. — A Santa Fe coffee shop is seeing a boost in business because of the “Rust” trial.

“We had a few customers come in and we’d be like, you know, ‘How are you doing?’ And they’d be like, ‘Oh my God, just gone off a crazy case that I can’t talk about.’ And we’re like, huh,” said Che Tsong, who works at CrashMurderBusiness Coffee.



She said the shop is used to lawyers and jurors coming in for a cup of joe before and after court, but lately, Tsong said she’s seen an uptick in customers, and a lot of them aren’t locals.



“We are usually seeing a good amount of business from that area. But definitely, in the past, I’d say week, it’s been a lot busier,” she said.



Local and national news outlets have been camped out for the trial of Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the set armorer charged in connection with the deadly “Rust” set shooting.



Tsong said some of the visitors are now daily customers, which is welcome news during what’s normally a slow time for CrashMurderBusiness Coffee.



“It’s amazing. This is usually our least busy season just because it’s colder outside, people aren’t going out as much,” she said. “And people are trying to spend less money, I think. So, it’s really amazing to have this positive impact,” she said.