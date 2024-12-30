Santa Fe County deputies seek information in Sunday homicide

Santa Fe County deputies are asking for the public's help after a man was killed while out on a walk.

Deputies say Carlos Maestas left his home in the La Puebla area, west of Chimayo, to take a walk Sunday morning.

15 minutes later, deputies got a call after someone found Maestas seriously hurt on the ground. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

If you have any information, call the sheriff’s department at (505)-428-3720.