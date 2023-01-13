Santa Fe DA says decision on ‘Rust’ charges coming this month

SANTA FE, N.M. — A decision on possible charges for the high-profile Rust movie set shooting is coming this month, the Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office says.

In a statement, District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies’ spokesperson said, “I can confirm that the DA and the special prosecutor plan to announce by the end of the month their decision on whether or not to file charges.”

In September, Carmack-Altwies said there were “up to four people who she may charge,” including the film’s star and producer Alec Baldwin. Her office was looking at charges ranging from gun statute violations to homicide but didn’t specify further.

Baldwin was holding a prop gun when it went off while they were rehearsing a scene inside a church on the Rust film set. The shooting happened in October 2021, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

Halyna Hutchins’ family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in February. Then, in October, Rust Movie Productions settled the case and announced Rust would resume production in January 2023 with Halyna’s husband, Matthew, as the executive producer. However, there is no indication that the film has resumed production.

