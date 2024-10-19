Santa Fe mayor discusses plan to tackle homelessness

The City of Santa Fe just unveiled a major plans to tackle homelessness in the city. The mayor says homelessness doesn't have a one size fits all solution.

SANTA FE, N.M. – The City of Santa Fe just unveiled a major plans to tackle homelessness in the city. The mayor says homelessness doesn’t have a one size fits all solution.

“Being homeless isn’t a crime, being homeless is a tragedy that needs help,” said Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber,

Webber says part of the city’s new comprehensive plan to address homelessness is ensuring those who need help get it, and those who are criminals are caught.

Webber says it’s also important to help business owners dealing with the criminal end of things.

“We heard loud and clear they need help, so part of the step one is to make Cerrios Road and the corridor safer, more secure, cleaner, more attractive,” said Webber.

KOB 4 asked Santa Fe shoppers about what they thought should be done about the problem.

“They should move what they have going on down to another side of town, so that way it’s not in the center of town, and they just kind of hang out and steal everything around there,” said Fabien Segura, a Santa Fe resident.

“I think we need more shelters. Also, need more ways to take people who are homeless and have a way for them to contribute to the community. So I think everybody can contribute something, no matter what their situation is,” said Daniel Brown, another Santa Fe resident.

Webber says part of the plan is changing the way they look at it.

“We’re treating this like an emergency. We’re setting up an emergency management command team headed up by Henry. They’ll be meeting weekly or biweekly with specific tasks to implement that plan,” said Webber.

Another major project is creating more housing based off the success of a pallet micro community.

“We’d want our own private space. We’d want something that has a lock on the door so that you’re feeling safe at night,” Webber said.

Webber says residents in the community are finding permanent housing easier as opposed to traditional congregate shelters. Part of this approach is to create a system to be in place for the future.

“Homelessness doesn’t end. You solve the homeless issues for the people we have right now, and let’s imagine we get them housed, we’re going to have to deal with whatever happens next,” said Webber.

The mayor says the city will start with things they can finish the fastest, like a master plan and work in phases to implement other parts.