Santa Fe murder suspect arrested in Kansas

SANTA FE, N.M. — On Wednesday, police in Wichita, Kansas, arrested a suspect accused of killing a man in Santa Fe earlier this week.

Wichita police arrested 29-year-old Francisco Grado-Flores. They booked him into jail at around 2:31 a.m. Wednesday.

Police reportedly found him with injuries sustained in a fight.

Grado-Flores is accused of shooting and killing 27-year-old Raul Montejano Jr. It happened around 3:51 a.m. Monday in Santa Fe.

Grado-Flores now awaits extradition back to New Mexico.

