Santa Fe murder suspect makes first appearance in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The murder suspect behind a statewide manhunt last week made his first appearance in front of a judge.

Zachary Babitz appeared virtually in court Tuesday. He’s accused of killing an elderly man in a parking lot in Santa Fe during a carjacking, and was arrested over the weekend in Las Cruces.

Prosecutors are pushing for a judge to hold him in jail until trial.

Police say after Babitz allegedly committed that murder in Santa Fe, he was tied to another carjacking in Albuquerque.

A woman claims Babitz hit her over the head and stole her car Saturday. Detectives have not confirmed Babitz was involved in that case yet.

He is however connected to another carjacking in Las Cruces where he was arrested.