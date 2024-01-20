Brandon Richards: Weather pattern change on the way

KOB 4 Meteorologist Brandon Richards shows you a look ahead to weekend weather for New Mexico.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It will be pretty quiet through Sunday morning with slightly above normal high temperatures across western and central New Mexico.

Below normal high temperatures by 10 to 20 degrees are expected across eastern New Mexico on Saturday.

The first of a series of storm systems arrives to western New Mexico Sunday morning, with precipitation remaining mainly relegated to areas along and west of the central mountain chain through midday Monday.

Watch the video above for more from Meteorologist Brandon Richards.

MORE: