New Mexico Legislature adjourns special session on public safety

SANTA FE, N.M. – The special session on public safety is over and none of the bills the governor wanted were debated, let alone passed.

Some senators were prepared to debate them, but they were all Republicans. The governor’s fellow Democrats worried this was rushed.

“We’re asking lawmakers to do right by New Mexico families, to do right by all of our cities and counties, and to create the kind of opportunities to get help to the people who need help, without which will be at risk themselves on the streets,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

At the end of the day, we all just want to feel safe where we live. That was the main goal of the special session that kicked off Thursday afternoon at the Roundhouse.

The governor’s plan to find solutions on crime and homelessness was calling a public safety special session. But it’s clear the governor and many lawmakers, especially those in her own party, were not on the same page.

All eyes were on the Senate because they were the only ones left at the Roundhouse at one point. The House of Representatives adjourned, seemingly for the entire session, about three hours into it.

So what did the representatives do? They passed one bill Thursday before adjourning. That was the Feed Bill, it typically just sets aside money to fund the happenings up at the Roundhouse when lawmakers are in session.

However, lawmakers added some other money issues in there. Most importantly, $100 million in disaster relief funding associated with the Ruidoso wildfires. There’s also $3 million for courts to get outpatient treatment and diversion programs up and running.

House Republicans did try to add an amendment to that bill, but it was rejected. It would have given the state $10 million for electronic surveillance at the southern border to try and stop fentanyl trafficking.

Speaker of the House, Javier Martinez, ultimately determined that was outside the parameters of this special session, although the governor is pushing a bill tied to stopping fentanyl trafficking.

That Feed Bill is a far cry from what the governor wants lawmakers to accomplish during this special session.

The governor made it clear this week she wanted lawmakers to approve new legislation targeting some longstanding public safety issues in New Mexico. That includes the so-called revolving door in the courts, felons with firearms, and incredibly high pedestrian fatality rates. At the last minute, she added fentanyl overdoses and organized crime to that list.

We knew going into this special session, there would be disagreements between lawmakers and the governor on exactly how to address these issues. During Thursday’s Senate floor session, it became clear lawmakers also disagreed on what issues needed to be addressed, and if bringing state lawmakers back to the Roundhouse was even a good idea to begin with.

“Yes, we may need new laws. They’re not before us today, and I encourage my colleagues to embrace the process that we follow. There is a time and a place for a special session. But I think we’ve seen in the last few months, the bills before us are so complicated at times, and so deserving of our deliberative roles as lawmakers, that we not rush them and do more harm,” said state Sen. Joseph Cervantes.

Not all state senators shared that attitude. Senate Republicans brought more than a dozen bills to the Roundhouse Thursday, including all of the governor’s top priorities.

Republican leaders say they’ve been waiting for the governor to take crime seriously, and they are eager to help her make New Mexico a safer state.

“Ideally, we would do this in a 30 or 60 day session, but who are we to scoff at an idea and an opportunity to address the problems that we all claim are adverse to our state. Given that opportunity, I would take that opportunity every single time. So special session, that’s fine. Let’s try and get it done,” said Senate Minority Leader Greg Baca.

Despite their efforts ahead of time, all the bills are dead in the water after the House and Senate adjourned themselves.

Even if the session was still going, the bills would have faced an uphill battle with Democrats who were questioning whether or not the bills were the right solutions to begin with.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement Thursday:

“This legislature just demonstrated that it has no interest in making New Mexico safer. Not one public safety measure was considered. Not one, despite the bills having the backing of police chiefs, public safety unions, mayors, prosecutors, businesses, tribal leaders, crime victims and others who have seen firsthand the erosion of public safety that has deeply damaged the quality of life in our state.

Today I visited a neighborhood that is being ravaged by dangerous activity and everyday petty crime. Families can’t walk in the park, employees are scared to go to work, and businesses are shuttering. For the legislature to ignore these stark realities is nothing less than a dereliction of duty.

The legislature as a body walked away from their most important responsibility: keeping New Mexicans safe. But it is noteworthy that a majority of Republicans would have passed many or all of these bills — they were blocked.

The legislature should be embarrassed at their inability to summon even an ounce of courage to adopt common-sense legislation to make New Mexicans safer. For those of you who go home to the sound of gunshots, who see hypodermic needles in your parks, and the families desperate to get a loved one living on the street the help they deserve, I’m sorry that most of our elected officials didn’t even try.

This was one of the most disappointing days of my career, and the public should be outraged. My promise to you is that I will not stop fighting to protect you and your families.”