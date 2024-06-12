Santa Fe officials could approve new homes for 2 historical statues

The Santa Fe Governing Body on Wednesday could approve the new homes for two statues of historical significance to New Mexico.

The move could be met with backlash from the public.

One of the statues depicts the Tesuque Pueblo Runners, whose execution ignited the Pueblo Revolt of 1680. That is expected to go on display at the Santa Fe Convention Center.

The other statue depicts Diego de Vargas. He is the Spanish governor who led what is called the “Bloodless Reconquest” of New Mexico in 1692. That would go on display in the New Mexico History Museum in Santa Fe.

City officials removed the Diego de Vargas statue from a city park back in 2020. That came amid natiownide protests over controversial historic figures in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.

Meanwhile, the Pueblo Runners statue has sat in storage waiting for its public debut.

The Governing Body received backlash from the public during their meeting Tuesday night, asking members to hold off on the proposed moves.

In the resolution on the agenda Wednesday night, members say the new homes are respectful and safe places to tell their stories.