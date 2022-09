SANTA FE, N.M. – Santa Fe police arrested a suspect Friday accused of taking part in a shooting at a birthday party.

Police arrested Johnathan Romero in Algodones by a SWAT team Friday morning.

Romero is accused of firing multiple shots into a crowd at a party near Paseo Feliz.

Police say five people — two adults and three teens– were hurt.

Romero is facing a long list of charges connected to the shooting.