Santa Fe police nab December murder suspect

SANTA FE, N.M. — Police officers arrested a 29-year-old man accused of murdering another man in Santa Fe last December.

Officers arrested 29-year-old Mark Delgado Jr., who faces a murder charge for allegedly killing James Towle in December. They made the arrest Tuesday.

Santa Fe police say officers conducted a welfare check on a man who was bleeding from his face. This happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday near the 4300 block of Acequia Lane.

Officers arrived and found a man who allegedly tried hiding his identity. They investigated and identified the man as Delgado.

They arrested him and booked him into the Santa Fe County detention center.

This arrest comes just over six months after the alleged murder happened.

On December 30, around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a possible shooting in the area of Rufina Street and Siler Road. They arrived and found Towle shot and killed.

Police say Towle arrived in Santa Fe the day before on a visit. He was reportedly walking along Rufina before the shooting happened.

In February, officers obtained an arrest warrant for Delgado. Police charged him with an open count of murder.

In March, the Santa Fe Police Department offered a $1,500 reward for information leading to Delgado’s arrest.

Now under arrest, he will appear in court for the first time Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

