Santa Fe prosecutors withdraw appeal in Alec Baldwin case

SANTA FE, N.M. – Prosecutors in Santa Fe are no longer appealing the dismissal of Alec Baldwin’s case.

On Monday, special prosecutor Kari Morrissey withdrew the appeal. It would have challenged the court’s dismissal of criminal charges against Baldwin for the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust” in 2021.

Baldwin’s case was ultimately dismissed earlier this summer because of a Brady violation.

That is when the prosecution withholds evidence that could benefit the defense and likely would’ve changed how the defense approaches the case.